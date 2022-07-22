Fran E. Hodges, 68, passed away July 22, 2022 at her home. She had a love for children which led her to co-own and operate Little Giggles Learning Center. Fran enjoyed being outdoors, keeping her yard in perfect condition and sitting on her porch soaking in the view. She would look forward to meeting with dear friends, and making new friends at the Huddle House often. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clinton T. Easterling and Julia D. Herrington; and son, Chris Hodges. Surviving are her son, Brian (Gina) Hodges of Claxton, Ga.; daughter-in-law, Mandy Hodges of Metter, Ga.; sisters, Ann Guess of Blackshear, Ga. and Margaret (Tom) Murphy of Claxton, Ga.; grandchildren, Caleb (Alayna) Hodges, Paige (Hunter) Vaughan, Payton Hodges, Makayla (Wil) Miller, Meredith (Tyler) Knight; five great-grands; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 26, 10 a.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 26, 11 a.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Edward Brannan and Rev. Eric Rentz officiating. Pallbearers will be Tristan Guess, Hunter Vaughan, Wil Miller, Tyler Knight, David Oliver and JaRon Guess. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417; Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, Ga. 30458. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.