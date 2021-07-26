Frances Swafford, age 89, passed away peacefully on July 20 after a brief illness and under the compassionate care of Spanish Oaks Hospice. She lived a continually active lifestyle up until her illness caused her to slow down. Among her favored hobbies, she loved flowers of all types and fishing. Within the home, however, she was a dutiful mother and wife. The family recounts how they would just have to “show up” unannounced so that Frances would not spend all day in the kitchen preparing an extravagant meal. More than anything in life though, she loved her church (Bible Holiness) and above all Jesus. Given the choice to eat or go to church, she would always choose church! A dedicated mother and devoted follower of Christ; Frances has surely gained her Heavenly reward. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cordie Lee Swafford; three children, Johnny Mac Brown, Albert Lee Brown and Shirley Bramblet. Left to cherish memories of a life well lived are her three sons, Sammy D. Brown of Jesup, Robert K. Brown of Claxton and Timmy E. Brown of Statesboro; a daughter, Barbara Jackson of Millen; a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other extended relatives and friends also survive. Funeral services were held Friday, July 23, beginning at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Low Country Cremation & Burial with Rev. Dewayne Morgan officiating. Interment followed funeral services in Reidsville City Cemetery. Pallbearers were Tommy Brown, Jr., Evan Brown, Gary Mitchell, Aaron Mitchell, Julion Mitchell, Luke Haire and Noah Haire. Low Country Cremation & Burial served the Swafford family.