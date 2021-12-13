Frank Bennett, Jr., age 76, passed away on Friday, December 10. Frank was born in Savannah, Georgia on April 19, 1945, to the late Frank Bennett, Sr. and Matilda Foster Bennett. He was a 1965 graduate of Evans County High School. After graduating high school, Frank relocated to Miami, Florida where he met and married Jessie Mae Cooper who preceded him in death. After over 50 years of residing in Miami, on April 4, 2016, Frank decided to return home to Claxton, Georgia. He was the only child and although he did not produce children of his own, he raised and loved his step-children as his own and today he is still “Dad”. Frank leaves behind many fond memories and is survived by three children, Roblyn Woods Scott, Rhonda Woods and David Woods; 25 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren and many sorrowing cousins and friends. Viewing will be held on Thursday, Dec. 16, 3 – 6 p.m. at Harpers Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec.17, at 11 a.m., at Green Cypress graveside. Funeral services are entrusted to Harpers Funeral Home, Claxton.