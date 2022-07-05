Franklin Lee Conley, age 73, passed away on Monday June 27, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Hagan on January 6, 1949 to Leonard Harry, Sr. and Mattie Lou Cowart Conley and has made Reidsville his home for the last 25 years. His professional career was spent protecting and serving the citizens of the State with the Georgia Department of Corrections. After more than 30 years of dedicated service, he retired as the Maintenance Supervisor. Although he was charged with maintaining all manner of equipment and repairing various components within the prison, he was an electrician by trade. Over the years, he has wired and repaired electrical problems at thousands of homes in the area. Even though he was always engaged in helping others, he found time for his favorite pastime, fishing. Above all though, he was a dedicated family man and always carved out time to be with his kids, and later in life spending time with his grandchildren was of utmost importance to him. He was of the Baptist faith and truly the light of God’s love shown through in all he did. A friend to many, faithful to his family, and filled with a gentle spirit; he will be deeply missed. Frankie is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Franklin Lee Conley, Jr., siblings, Marjorie Strickland, Joyce Harrell, JC Conley, Robert Conley and Charles Conley. He is survived by his wife, Lamoun Conley of Reidsville; children, Renea (Jamie) Wasson of Glennville, Cliff (Brenda) Conley of Claxton, Kerrey (Nina) Allen of Dayton, Ohio, and Molly Allen of Orlando, Fla.; sisters, LaVern Cannon of Baxley, Shirley Crosby of Glennville, Betty Sue Scarboro of Claxton, Cathy Cason of Glennville, Pansy (Lee) Smith of Claxton, and Miriam Conley of Texas; brothers, Leonard H. (Iola) Conley, Jr. of Hagan, Billy (Betsy) Conley of Glennville and Ellis (Cheryl) Conley of Claxton; grandchildren, Taylor Conley, Abbie (Zephan) Driggers, Jay Conley, Dianna (Ryan) Vickers, Lee Wasson, Caleb Allen, Jonathan Allen, Lucas Allen, Coalson Allen, and Joshua Allen; great- grandchildren, Skylar Driggers and Saylor Vickers; numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services were conducted 11 a.m., on Thursday, June 30, from the Chapel of the Glennville Funeral Home with Reverend Mike Gay officiating. Interment followed in the Brewton Cemetery in Hagan. Pallbearers were Jay Conley, Lee Wasson, Zephan Driggers, Ryan Vickers, Jonathan Allen and Ronnie Cason. Glennville Funeral Home served the Conley.