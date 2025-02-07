Franklin Roscoe Purvis, Sr., 80, passed away February 4, 2025 peacefully at his home. Frank retired from CSX Railroad after a long career where he served in its many roles, including switchman and conductor as he rode the rails between Savannah and Helena; safety specialist for the Southeastern Seaboard and finally settling in before retirement as yardmaster of the CSX Savannah Yard. One of the perks of working for the railroad was its annual golf tournament where he, fellow coworkers and families would travel each year to many destinations such as Pinehurst Courses in Pinehurst, N.C., Indian Mound on Jekyll Island, Georgia, Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Ga. and many destinations in Florida. As a lifelong member of Evans Height Golf Club, he played and enjoyed life’s finest with family and friends. Later in his life adventures of golf, hunting, fishing, cane-grinding, he settled for the occasional trip to breakfast in town, the joy of memories of yester-year and, of course, the Georgia Bulldawgs. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sanda Smith Purvis; parents, Roscoe and Beatrice Purvis; brothers, Vernon Jernigan and Billy Purvis. Surviving are his two sons, Franklin (Sherry) Purvis of Daisy, Michael Purvis (Steve Dickey) of Memphis, Tenn.; one daughter, Angela Davis of Daisy; three brothers, Derrell (Gail) Purvis of Daisy, Wayne (Linda) Purvis of Bloomingdale, Ga., and Tim Purvis of Hinesville, Ga.; two sisters, Jean (Jimmy) Smith of Claxton, Ga., and Annette (Lavon) Findley of Ellabell, Ga.; four grandchildren, Sarah Purvis, Sydney (Jacob) Gouldsborough, Justin Davis and Emily Davis; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 8, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 8, 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project; Brewton Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga., and Gentiva Hospice, 114 S. Main Street, Statesboro, Ga. 30458 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.