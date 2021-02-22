Frazier resigns as Claxton Middle School Principal

The Evans County School system released the following press release following the Board of Education meeting held Monday night (Feb. 22, 2021):

On Monday, February 22, 2021, the Evans County Board of Education approved the resignation of Dr. Charlie Frazier, Jr., as Claxton Middle School Principal as of June 30, 2021.

“Dr. Frazier’s experiences with small districts and middle schools made him a good fit for the CMS family. We have enjoyed working with him and wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” said Dr. Marty Waters, Superintendent.

Over the next few months, the new CHS site will be completed allowing for shared services. Therefore, the position will not be posted immediately. Dr. Waters and District Administrators will be reviewing administrative needs of the district and schools before making a recommendation to the Board of Education.