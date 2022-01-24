Fredrick Dale ‘Freddie’ Anderson, 72, passed away January 22 at his residence. He was a native of Wildwood, Florida, but lived in Evans and Tattnall Counties for the past 52 years. He was a retired auto mechanic who loved his family, especially his grandchildren and enjoyed riding around on dirt roads with his family. Surviving are his wife, Judy Anderson of Collins; daughter and son-in-law, Penny and Albert Rushing of Claxton; sisters, Becky and Jack Cowart of Hagan and Susie DeLoach of Claxton; grandchildren, Nola, Gracie and Conway Rushing; several nieces and nephews. Social distancing will be observed during the service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 25, at 1 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 25, at 2 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chris Rucker, Robbie Anderson, John Rustin, Danny Anderson, Seth Anderson and Wesley Jenkins. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417 or Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P.O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.