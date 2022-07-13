Free annual citrus meeting slated for Wednesday, July 20

Growing citrus crops in Southeast Georgia is becoming increasingly popular and you can learn more about it by attending the Southeast Citrus Update meeting later this month. Registration for this program is requested for meal preparation purposes.

The free program, scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 20, including a catered lunch, is hosted by local agriculture agents with the University of Georgia (UGA) Extension Service.

Guest speakers will be Jonathan Oliver, UGA Small Fruit Pathologist and Jake Price, UGA Citrus Agent. Topics to be discussed include disease control, horticultural practices and citrus greening.

The annual meeting will be held at the Vidalia Onion and Vegetable Research Center located at 8163 Hwy. 178 in Lyons, GA.

To register or for more information contact ag agents: Ross Greene, 912-690-0363; Aubrey Shirley, 912-314-3698; or Derrick Bowen, 912-253-3515.