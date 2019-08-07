Free breakfast and lunch for all ECSS students

Because the Evans County School District will continue to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for the 2019-2020 school year, all enrolled students can receive a healthy breakfast and lunch at no charge each school day.

CEP, a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) program, permits eligible schools to . . . .

Rose Beasley, Staff Writer