Free citrus production meeting offered by UGA Agricultural Agents

Growing citrus crops in Southeast Georgia is becoming increasingly popular and you can learn more about it by attending a citrus production meeting later this month.

The free program, including a catered lunch, is hosted by local agriculture agents with the University of Georgia (UGA) Extension Service. Registration for this program is requested for meal preparation purposes.

Evans/Candler County ag agent Ross Greene, and Tattnall County ag agents Aubrey Shirley and Derrick Bowen started a citrus orchard at the Vidalia Onion and Vegetable Research center at the end of March…

…Topics to be discussed during the meeting include; how to choose varieties for planting, establishing new trees, tree management, weed and insect control, fertilization, and irrigation.

…The July 27 meeting, set to begin at 11 a.m., will be held at the Vidalia Onion Research Center, located at 8163 GA-178 in Lyons, Ga.

…For more information, you may contact Ross Greene at 912-690-0363, Aubrey Shirley at 912-314-3698 or Derrick Bowen at 912-253-3515.

By Julie Braly, Editor