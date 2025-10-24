Freida Lewis Sapp of Claxton, 93, passed away Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at Memorial Heath in Savannah Georgia. She was a member of Canoochee Primitive Baptist Church. Admired for her strength for over 93 years, she was best known for taking care of her family. Being the wife of a minister and farmer, raising three boys and loving on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ms. Freida was well known for her apple tarts and chewy cake. Her Favorite place to be was at home, and she was known by her family to be able to do anything she needed to do. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Effie Lewis; her loving husband, Herman Sapp; sister, Lorna Hollingswort; and her grandson, Clay Sapp. Surviving are her sons, Larry (Nancy) Sapp of Brunswick, Ga.; Kenneth (Pam) Sapp, and Danny Sapp, both of Claxton, Ga.; four grandchildren, Adam (Margaret) Sapp, Michele (John) Biggers, Erin (Scott) Grayson and Michael (Nichole) Brown; five great-grandchildren, Payton Biggers, Eli Sapp, Virginia Sapp, Gabby Brown and John Brown. Visitation was held Thursday, October 23, at 1:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services were held Thursday, October 23, 2:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in Canoochee Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Canoochee Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 5073 Rufus Sapp Road, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.