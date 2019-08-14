Fresh look and new products at Food Fresh

A two-day event celebrating Food Fresh’s rebranding kicked off Tuesday evening with an open house where customers and community members were invited to sample new food items offered in the deli and bakery. “We are adding new items and expanding the variety of items not only in the deli and bakery but also will be doing so in produce and meats,” said Gay.

The open house was a prelude to a truck load meat sale that started Wednesday morning. Food Fresh has hosted truck load sales in the past but this one will be the biggest so far based on price and the number of items available.

Store Manager Michael Gay said, “This rebranding is our rededication to the community for being with us (as customers) for so long.”

By Rose Beasley, Staff Writer