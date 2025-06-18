Fries Memorial Scholarships awarded to area seniors; college bound high achievers receive $6,000 in grants

The higher education plans of three college bound high school seniors received a welcome boost recently following the commencement announcements of $6,000 in Norman W. Fries Memorial Scholarship awards.

Georges Nijnie Neissa Alisma of Claxton High School, Emily Moncrief of Pinewood Christian Academy and ZaRayna Anderson of Tattnall County High School each received $2,000 scholarships.

