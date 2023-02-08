Fuel spill at shopping center requires emergency responders; cleanup costs go to trucking company

A diesel fuel spill that started in the Food Fresh grocery parking lot last Wednesday resulted in a cleanup that took about three-and-a-half hours and involved several emergency response agencies. Evans County Emergency Management Association (EMA) Director Justin Denton reported that the vehicle, which belongs to KL Baldwin Trucking Inc., spilled diesel on Plyler St. and Hwy 301 N., after it left the shopping center area where it had spilled 20-30 gallons of fuel.

