Funding the new CHS Building project

Members of the Evans County School System (ECSS) Board of Education have been working diligently towards making a new Claxton High School building become a reality.

Most recently, they have hosted several town hall meetings to share design drafts and invite input from the community. But with a projected price tag of some $19 million, how will the new school be funded?

Because the BOE received community input until its last town hall meeting Monday, March 18, the current design draft may be altered.

By Julie Braly, Editor