Future of Evans Landfill: BOC meeting next week to discuss possible sale

If one person’s trash is another person’s treasure, the local Landfill might be a major source of income for Evans County and the Board of Commissioners. On Tuesday afternoon at 2:00 pm, the BOC will meet for discussions and to receive information from parties that might be interested in purchasing the 206 acres where the landfill is located in rural Evans County. The possibility of selling the landfill came to light March 5 when BOC Chairwoman Shela Holland announced that an interested party had approached the County about leasing or purchasing the facility.

