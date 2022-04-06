GA Chamber of Commerce President, CEO keynote speaker at Chamber banquet

Chris Clark, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, will be the keynote speaker at this year’s Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet and Salute to Business and Industry. The event is slated for Thursday, April 21, at the Evans County Wildlife Club.

Clark, a Georgia native, received his Bachelor’s degree from Georgia Southern University and his Master’s degree in public administration from Georgia College and State University.

…The banquet is held each year to celebrate and recognize outstanding contributions from and achievements of local industry, businesses, civic organizations, and individuals. Nominations will be accepted and awards given in the following categories: Industry of the Year, Business of the Year, Business Leader of the Year, Distinguished Service Award, Outstanding Community Service Award, and Citizen of the Year.

The dinner and program are set to begin at 6:00 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. To purchase individual tickets or corporate tables, call the Chamber of Commerce at 912-739-1391.