Garland Manning Barrow, 82, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 27, 2024 at Oxley Park Health & Rehab in Lyons Georgia. He was born on March 8, 1942, in Claxton Georgia to William Manning and Mamie Lou Pye Barrow and lived there most of his life. He was a skilled carpenter, self-employed for many years, demonstrating his dedication to his craft and his ability to bring visions to life through wood. Garland was not only known for his craftsmanship but also for his vibrant personality that endeared him to many. A jokester at heart, he loved to make people smile and laugh, leaving lasting impressions on all who had the pleasure of knowing him. His warm spirit and infectious humor were a testament to his love for life and his cherished relationships. An avid outdoorsman, Garland found joy in fishing and hunting. His strong faith was a cornerstone of his life; he was a devoted member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. In his earlier years he attended the Church of God of Prophecy in Claxton, where his family were founding members, embodying a legacy of devotion and service to his faith. He is preceded in death by his parents and numerous siblings. Garland is survived by his wife, Mary Hess Barrow of Glennville, Georgia; children, Anthony Barrow (Patty) of Cobbtown, Georgia, Tammie Lou Barrow of Austelle, Georgia, Cynthia Oliver (Marty) of Vidalia, Georgia; step-children, Martin DeLoach (Kelly) of Glennville, Georgia, Joey McGlashan (Lynn) of St. Augustine, Florida, Ricky DeLoach (Jazmine) of Glennville, Georgia, Gerald DeLoach of North Carolina, Timothy DeLoach (Carol) of Collins, Georgia, Charles McNeely (Judy) of Germany; sister, Sue West (Larry) of Claxton, Georgia; eight grandchildren, 14 step-grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, 16 step-great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., Friday, August 30, 2024 at Brannen Family Funeral Services. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Care and Services are entrusted to Brannen Family Funeral Services, in Glennville, Ga.