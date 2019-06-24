Garland Richard Woolard, 87, passed away June 22 at Evans Memorial Hospital. He was a native of Washington, N.C., but resided in Evans County for a number of years. He was in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years, serving in Vietnam and Korea. He was a former minister of the Church of Christ, serving in Vidalia and Claxton. After retiring he enjoyed traveling the country in his RV. Surviving are his wife of 31 years, Eva Grace Driggers Faulk Woolard of Claxton; one step-son, Rick Faulk of San Antonio, Texas; one sister, Zelma Singleton of Washington, N.C.; four grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 26, from 2-3 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 26, at 3 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.