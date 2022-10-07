Gary Darnell Crosby, Sr., age 66, passed away Wednesday, October 5 at Optim Medical Center in Reidsville. He was born on August 8, 1956 in Claxton to William Darnell and Mary Elizabeth Futch Crosby and had lived in Evans County most of his life. Gary was a truck driver that loved “shooting the bull”. He was a member of New Vision Baptist Church and is preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother, Mrs. Mary Crosby of Claxton; children, Gary Darnell (Leslie) Crosby, Jr. of Claxton and Michael Shane Crosby of Vidalia; siblings, Glenda Anderson and Donald Crosby, both of Claxton and Lynn (Joe) Mixon of Statesboro; three grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, October 7, from the Brewton Cemetery with Reverend Russell Rogers officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Cemetery. Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Crosby family.