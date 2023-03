Claxton officials announced last week that the city has hired a Natural Gas System manager whose immediate responsibility will be to oversee construction of new lines to serve the Hyundai manufacturing plant in Bryan County. Danny T. Hughes, a Tattnall County resident, will assume supervision of the construction project for the city of Claxton.

