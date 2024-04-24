GBI arrests PCA teacher on child sex charges

Joshua Garrett Blaxton, 35, a teacher and coach at Pinewood Christian Academy, was charged last week with Sexual Exploitation of Children, Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes, and Improper Sexual Contact by Employee or Agent. Blaxton, of Reidsville, resigned following his arrest by the GBI on Friday, April 19. He is currently being held at the Tattnall County Jail.

