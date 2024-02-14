GBI Investigating Wednesday Morning Shooting

Multiple victims were injured in a shooting at Relax Inn on Highway 301 at around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, February 14.

According to the Evans County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene where they found multiple victims and provided lifesaving assistance. This active investigation has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI)’s Region 5 Office. The number and extent of injuries will be reported in an official press release from GBI at a later time.

This is a developing story. Please check back in with The Claxton Enterprise for more information and updates as they become available.