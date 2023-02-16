GBI seeking suspect wanted for Christmas murder here

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has issued a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) for Darrell Williams, 24, in connection with the Christmas morning killing of Marvin Smith, 31, of Hagan, GA. Williams is wanted for Smith’s murder. The victim was found after an Evans County deputy sheriff heard gunshots in an area later determined to be 319A East James Street in Claxton. Local authorities reported hearing gunfire in the vicinity at 12:35 Christmas morning.

Officers found an individual identified as Smith at that location suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. Efforts to provide life saving measures along with Emergency Medical Service responders were unsuccessful and the subject died at the scene.

After the scene was secured by officers, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 5 was contacted and asked to assist in the investigation.

GBI advises that Williams may be armed and is considered dangerous. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the GBI Statesboro Office at 912-871-1121.