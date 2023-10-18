GDOT, Heart of Georgia seeking input for Regional Transit Development Plan

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), in coordination with the Heart of Georgia Altamaha Regional Commission (HOGARC), is in the process of creating a Regional Transit Development Plan (TDP). The TDP will help identify transit needs and opportunities and inform future on-demand (dial-a-ride) transit system investments across the 17 counties making up the Heart of Georgia Altamaha Region.

