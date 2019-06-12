Gene McKinnon named ECSS’s second School Resource Officer

Posted By: newsroom June 12, 2019

Gene McKinnon has been named the second school Safety Resource Officer (SRO) for Evans County School. The Board of Education and Claxton Police Department have entered into a contract to provide the additional SRO. The School District will pay the City of Claxton the sum of $55,000 per year to offset the City’s cost in carrying out this program.

Having been a law enforcement officer for eight years, . . .

For the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition. You can also subscribe by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. All subscriptions include access to our archives dating back to 1915!

By Julie Braly, Editor

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE