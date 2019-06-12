Gene McKinnon named ECSS’s second School Resource Officer

Gene McKinnon has been named the second school Safety Resource Officer (SRO) for Evans County School. The Board of Education and Claxton Police Department have entered into a contract to provide the additional SRO. The School District will pay the City of Claxton the sum of $55,000 per year to offset the City’s cost in carrying out this program.

Having been a law enforcement officer for eight years, . . .

By Julie Braly, Editor