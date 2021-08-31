Genesis Guadalupe Sanchez, age 4, passed away Saturday, August 21 at her home. She was born May 3, 2017 in Statesboro and had lived in Claxton all of her life. She loved to be bounced and held all of the time. She is survived by her mama, Elizabeth Sanchez (Enrique Martinez) of Claxton; brother, Henry Martinez of Claxton; grandparents, Cayetano and Virginia Sanchez of Glennville; aunts, Maria Sanchez of Reidsville, Leticia Sanchez of Glennville and Cayetano Sanchez, Jr. of Glennville; several cousins. Funeral service were conducted at 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 25, from the Chapel of Glennville Funeral Home. Interment followed in the Glennville Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Cayetano Sanchez, Cayetano Sanchez, Jr, Enrique Martinez and Cesario Chilhauhua. Glennville Funeral Home served the family of Genesis Guadalupe Sanchez.