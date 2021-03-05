George “Carlton” House, 88, of Claxton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 2 in Vidalia, Georgia. He was born in Gillsville, Georgia to Ferd and Zuma House on March 12, 1932. For many years, Carlton proudly shared his faith by singing tenor in gospel music quartets and performing throughout the Southeast. He enjoyed playing piano at his church. Born a natural salesman, Carlton also enjoyed collecting and trading antiques and vintage cars. With a great recall for numbers and dates, he always remembered birthdays and loved to send cards in the mail. In his later years, he treasured his daily breakfasts with friends. He was predeceased by his wife, Peggy Downs House; his parents, and his seven brothers and sisters. He is survived by his daughter, Kerry House Fulton and her husband, George Fulton of Columbia, S.C.; his granddaughter, Gabrielle Christian Fulton, of Columbia, S.C.; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joel and Emily Downs of Claxton; many nephews, nieces and beloved members of extended family. “In the sweet by and by, We shall meet on that beautiful shore; In the sweet by and by, We shall meet on that beautiful shore. We shall sing on that beautiful shore The melodious songs of the blessed; And our spirits shall sorrow no more, Not a sigh for the blessing of rest.” In The Sweet By and By, Sanford F. Bennett Thank you to the staff of Meadows Park Health and Rehabilitation for the care and compassion provided in his final months. Due to COVID, no service will be held. Instead, we ask that you send a card to family or friends that you may not have connected with recently due to COVID.