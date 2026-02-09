George Crawford McKenzie, Jr., 79, died after a short illness on January 31, 2026, at Orchard Health and Rehabilitation. He was born on November 6, 1946, in Montgomery Alabama, to the late Mr. George Crawford McKenzie, Sr. and Mrs. Marjorie Turner McKenzie all from Montgomery, Alabama. George retired from Gulfstream Aerospace after serving twenty-two years as an engineering manual writer for aerodynamics. He was a member of Evergreen Baptist Church and served as a deacon for many years. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Claytonia McKenzie, and Mary Fowler; and a daughter, Christy McKenzie, all of Montgomery, Alabama. Surviving are his wife of sixteen years, Linda Hutcheson McKenzie; step-daughter, Kay Blocker, both of Claxton, Georgia; one son, Lee McKenzie (Jennie) of Prattville, Alabama; five grandchildren, Bailey Mckenzie, Ella Mckenzie, Jason Collins, Taylor Jenkins and Hannah Driggers, all of Prattville, Alabama; many nieces and nephews. George had one of the greatest friends of his life and thought and treated him like his very own son, Mr. Cyrus Purdiman of Claxton, Georgia. Visitation was held Friday, February 6, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. A memorial services was held Friday, February 6, 2:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home with Pastor Durrell Harn Officiating. Those who wish to remember George in a special way, may make gifts in his memory to Dementia & Alzheimer’s Research Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.