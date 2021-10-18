George E. Strickland, 78, passed away October 6 at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah. The Chatham County native resided most of his life in Evans County and was a graduate of Claxton High School. Mr. Strickland was a member of Daisy United Methodist Church and enjoyed working on the church grounds, keeping the grass cut and trimming shrubs. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dryfus and Rosa Strickland and a son, James Dryfus Strickland. Surviving are his wife of 54 years, June Strickland of Claxton; one son, Jamie Lee Strickland of Claxton; one brother and sister-in-law, Gene and Cynthia Strickland of Claxton; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held Monday, October 11, 11 a.m., graveside at Brewton Cemetery. Burial was in Brewton Cemetery. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.