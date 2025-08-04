George Junior Rice, 96, passed away at home August 1, 2025. He was a native of Roanoke, Alabama, but lived in Evans County for many years. He enjoyed his work as a skilled tile setter, and enjoyed being outside planting his garden as well as his love for hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, George D. Rice and Evie Morris Rice; and siblings, Albert (Virginia) Rice, Fannie (Grover) Burke, Mary Clyde (Bill Ussery), Charlie Ford (Eloise) Rice and Opal (June) Waldrip. Surviving are his wife, Harriett Rice of Claxton, Ga.; two sons, Curtis and Glenn Rice both of Claxton, Ga.; four grandchildren, Travis Fulmore, Curtis E. Rice, Devon (Louann) Smith, Hannah (Tyler) Jones; seven great-grandchildren, Brooke, Billie Lyne, Alex, Aslynn, Aeralynn, Payton and Harper. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 6, 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Claxton, Ga. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 6, 11:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Claxton, Ga. Burial will be in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Claxton, Ga. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.