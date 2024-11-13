George ‘Malcolm’ Perry, age 87, passed away peacefully, leaving a legacy of love, resilience, and cherished memories. Born on September 30, 1937, in Claxton, Georgia, Malcolm was the beloved son of the late George Edward Perry and Mona Lee Daniel Perry Allen. Claxton was not only his birthplace but also his lifelong home, a town he held deep in his heart. His roots in Claxton were profound, and he took great pride in his community, never wishing to live anywhere else. He often said that we lived in the garden spot of the world. Growing up on his family’s farm, Malcolm was shaped by the land and the values it instilled in him as he worked the fields, tended to animals, and embraced the joys and trials of rural life. Malcolm served his community as a dedicated teller, assistant cashier, and vault custodian at The Claxton Bank for 26 years, a role in which he gained a reputation for kindness, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to his customers. It was in Claxton where he met his soulmate, Charlene Rushing Perry. The couple married on August 31, 1962, building a life rich in love, faith, and family. Together, they raised three children: Dianne Perry Hunter, who survives him, Julie Lynn Perry, and George Dennis Perry, who both predeceased him. Malcolm also had the joy of being a grandfather to his cherished granddaughter, Kayleigh Dianne Hunter. In addition to his parents and two of his children, Malcolm was preceded in death by his wife, Charlene Rushing Perry; siblings, Chloe Perry Mitchell, and Ben Ed Perry. He is survived by his sister, Patricia Perry Rushing Durrence, who shared in his love of family and community; step-brother, Bruce Allen (Anne); sister-in-law, Evelyn Perry; brother-in-law, Albert Rushing (Penny); as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Malcolm was also grateful for the friendship and care of his dear friend, Gina Jones, whose friendship provided him with comfort and support over the years. Malcolm found joy in the simple pleasures of life. He was a member of the First Baptist Church for many years, loved spending time with family, caring for his dogs, watching The Andy Griffith Show, and sharing stories of days gone by. His warmth, humor, and generosity touched many, and he will be remembered by friends and family as a kind soul who valued love, loyalty, and tradition. Malcolm’s life will be celebrated in a service surrounded by loved ones, honoring the legacy of a man who lived with quiet dignity, an enduring love for his family, and a heart that embraced all who knew him. He will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by all. Visitation will be Friday, November 15, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 15, 3:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417; Evans County Public Library, 701 W. Main Street, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements,