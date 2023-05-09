George Michael Kicklighter, 68, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Center in Statesboro. He was born May 4, 1954, in Savannah, Georgia to George W. and Irma Gardner Kicklighter and lived here all of his life. Michael was a 1973 graduate of Glennville High School and was self employed in the trucking business for many years. He was a farmer and loved to be outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Michael enjoyed spending time with his children and family and was a member of Springfield Church of God of Prophecy. He is preceded in death by his father, George “G.W.” Kicklighter. He is survived by his wife, Tami Kicklighter of Claxton, Ga.; mother, Irma Kickligher of Glennville, Ga.; children, Elli Solomon (Raymond) of Glennville, Ga., Mandra Kicklighter of Statesboro, Ga., Michael Wilson Kicklighter of Pembroke, Georgia; siblings, Bruce Kicklighter (Doreen) of Glennville, Ga., Debra Draughn (Jeff) of Claxton, Ga., Pam Jenkins (Wesley) of Claxton, Ga., Patsy Anderson (Kenny) of Glennville, Ga.; granddaughter, Jayla Bennett; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., Friday, May 12, at Brannen Family Funeral Services. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, May 12, at the chapel of Brannen Family Funeral Services. Burial will follow in Watermelon Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Care and Services are entrusted to Brannen Family Funeral Services, Glennville, Georgia.