George W. Strickland Jr. Foundation signs endowment worth $500,000 to fund The Strickland Promise

The Ogeechee Technical College Foundation, Inc. acknowledges with gratitude a generous commitment of $500,000 from the Board of Directors for the George W. Strickland, Jr. Foundation to establish, The Strickland Promise, in support of Ogeechee Technical College’s (OTC) efforts in recruiting, retaining, and enrollment of graduating high school seniors from Evans County. “We are incredibly grateful to The Strickland Foundation for continuing to invest in our mission to educate and empower our local workforce,” said OTC President, Lori Durden.

