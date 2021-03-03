Georgia educators, other groups to be eligible for COVID vaccine

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced last Thursday that the state’s public and private school teachers and staff, along with adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities and their caregivers, as well as the parents of children who have complex medical conditions, will be moved up on the priority list for the coronavirus vaccine…

…”Thanks to encouraging allotment updates from the federal government and anticipated increases in our allocation over the next few weeks, said Kemp. “We feel confident in expanding Georgia’s current vaccine eligibility to include the following, starting March 8: adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities and their caregivers, parents of children with complex medical conditions, all K-12 educators and school staff, pre-K and DECAL (Department of Early Care and Learning) staff.”