Georgia farmers, foresters still awaiting disaster relief a year after Helene struck

By Dave Williams, Capitol Beat News Service

It’s been nearly a year since Hurricane Helene tore through a large swath of South Georgia during the last week of September, killing 37 and causing widespread flooding and power outages.

While blocked roads have long been cleared and power restored, Georgia farmers and foresters are still waiting for a full measure of disaster relief to replant crops and trees lost to the storm.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132. (See full story in the September 17 edition of The Enterprise).