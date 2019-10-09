Georgia’s first campsite facility developed in a PFA is in Evans Co.

The Evans County Public Fishing Area (PFA) is Georgia’s first campsite facility developed in a PFA. A large crowd attended the monumental ribbon-cutting and special ceremony held Oct. 3.

Mark Williams, Commissioner of Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), greeted the crowd. “We are here to celebrate several things including the grand opening of the camp ground and event center here at Evans County Public Fishing Area, which is first of its kind in our state, as well as special recognition that is long overdue.”

The new campground and event center “Is going to be great tourism for this community and this area of the state,” Williams added. “Over 1 million anglers fish in Georgia each year and these anglers spend $1.3 billion in retail sales ultimately having an economic impact on this state of $2.3 billion.”

By Julie Braly, Editor