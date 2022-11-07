Gerald C. Anderson, 74, passed away November 6. He was a native of Maryland, but lived in Evans County for a number of years. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and retired from the City of Claxton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Brooks and Shirley Mae Anderson; wife, Sandy J. Anderson; sons, Gerald Jr. and Robert Anderson; brother, William B. Anderson; and sister, Shirley Schneider. Surviving are a son, Jerry Anderson; brother, Robert Anderson; sisters, Bonnie Belcher and Barbara Anderson; uncle, Larry Anderson; niece, Joanna (Allen) Waters; several grandchildren. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 10, 10 – 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 10, 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be City of Claxton employees. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association by going online to the Alzheimer’s Association website; or to, Cedar Plantation Assisted Living & Alzheimer’s Comm., 46637 Ga. Highway 46 East, Metter, Ga. 30439. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.