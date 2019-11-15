Ginger Palmer, age 50, passed away peacefully at home and surrounded by family on November 13 following a courageous battle with cancer. Ginger was born in Savannah, Ga. to Tommy Palmer and Paulette (Anderson) Schneider. She was a 1987 graduate of Early County High School. Ginger held many professional positions over the years, but all of them had one thing in common: caring for others. Ginger was fun, outgoing, and she made life-long friends wherever she went. She will be missed by all who knew her. She loved Jesus, her family, and the Georgia Bulldogs. She will be remembered for her kindness, her humor, and her selfless generosity. She was truly a beautiful soul. She was preceded in death by a sister, Tina Palmer; her grandparents, Jack and Audrey Anderson of Nevils, Ga. and W.T. and Dorothy Palmer of Claxton. Ginger is survived by her parents, Tommy Palmer of Statesboro and Paulette and Jeffrey Schneider of Jacksonville Beach, Fla.; her children, Blake Ezell of Jacksonville Beach, Fla. and Chandler Steffen (Tyler) of Guyton, Ga.; her grandchildren, Jace and Jackson Steffen and Dahlia Ezell; her siblings, Jay Palmer (Amy) of Blakely, Ga., Julie Strickland (Tim) of Pembroke, Ga., Jarett Palmer (Jennifer) of Springfield, Ga., Katie Houser (Ryan) of Jacksonville Beach, Fla. and Kenny Webb (Erin) of Slidell, La. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, each of whom she convinced was her favorite. A memorial service will be held in her honor at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, at Daisy United Methodist Church in Daisy, Ga. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity, planting a hydrangea, or performing an act of kindness for someone who can do nothing in return.