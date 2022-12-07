Gladys Alene Tootle, 88, went to her heavenly home on December 3. Affectionately known as “Too-Too” by her family and friends, she was born on September 8, 1934 in Tattnall County, Georgia. Alene married Hollis Tootle and together lived most of their lives in Claxton, Georgia. One of 11 children, Alene was the daughter of the late Willie Levi and Ada Mae Blocker. She loved working with people and served diligently in Agri Farm Supply Sales in Evans and Tattnall Counties, in addition to other jobs. Sundays were quite special for the Tootle family. Ms. Tootle was a faithful member of Gospel Baptist Church for over 30 years, where she sang in the choir and served as a deacon’s wife. Alene worked alongside her husband ministering to widows in their church and community. Each week after Sunday Church, “Too-Too” opened her home to family and friends to enjoy the most delicious meals imaginable. “Too-Too” had the gift of Southern hospitality and welcomed anyone and everyone to a seat at her table. Outside of her love and devotion for her Lord and Savior, “Too-Too” loved her family more than anything. She gave countless hugs and kisses and sang to them unforgettable birthday greetings. “Too-Too” left behind a legacy of unwavering love and devotion. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hollis Tootle; son, Garry Tootle; siblings, Nell Brown, Mary Chesser, Martha Lott, Reba (Bebe) Walter, Bill Blocker and MaeRene Young. Surviving are her son, Mike (Michelle) Tootle; daughters, Norma (Don) Hoskins and Kelly (Mike) Canady. “Too-Too” loved her six grandchildren immensely, Leslie (Matt) Tucker, Lauren (Eric) Bluestein, David (Nikkie) Tootle, Les (Sarah) Canady, Trent (Toni) Canady and Jay (Lauren) Hoskins. “Too-Too’s” pride and joy were her great-grandchildren, Brianna, Maclain, Maggy, Mathyn, Olivia, Hollis, Greyson, William and Blakely. She loved her siblings and is survived by, Joyce Jackson, Jimmy Blocker, Delena Lamb and Curtis Blocker. She was lovingly cared for by Sherry Almond. The family would like to express gratitude to the staff of Camellia Health and Rehabilitation Center for their outstanding care. Visitation will be Saturday, December 10, 10 – 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Tootle, Les Canady, Trent Canady, Jay Hoskins, Matt Tucker, Eric Bluestein and Brian Dart. In her memory, donations may be made to Gospel Baptist Church, 176 Gospel Baptist Temple Road, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or Camellia Health and Rehabilitation Center, P.O. Box 712, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.