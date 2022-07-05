Glenda Hunter Shuman, age 74, passed away on Thursday, June 30, at her residence surrounded by her loving family and under the care of Community Hospice. The Collins native was born December 12, 1947, to Rance Vernon and Frances Eason Hunter. Her formative years were spent in the Collins Schools, and she would go on to graduate from Collins High School in 1965 as the Salutatorian of the class. Following graduation, she worked for a number of years at Oxford Industries as a seamstress. Realizing that her family had to come first, she opted to stay at home and attend to her family. Mrs. Glenda would excel in her ambitions to ensure her family felt the love and devotion she held towards them. She was a wonderful cook and meticulous homemaker. Additionally, she excelled in gardening and was known by many to have a “green thumb”. More than anything, however, she prided herself on the titles her family bestowed upon her, loving wife, wonderful mother and sister and greatest of grandmas. In her free time, she was an avid reader. She also prided herself on her ability to “dress to the 9’s” without breaking the bank. Above all else though, she was a faithful follower of Christ and served the Lord as a devout member of Rogers Baptist Church. Her faith in God and the love of her family gave her the strength and courage to battle a dreadful disease for the last 10 years of her life, Posterior Cortical Atrophy. Through all the pain and hardships, she handled the battle like a trooper. A gentle loving spirit who blessed all who knew her, she will be deeply missed. She is preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Amber Alexander and her sister, Louise Anderson. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Robert Shuman of Collins; children, Shana (Terry) Callaway of Collins, Joe (Michael) Alexander of Savannah; Don (Lori) Shuman of Thunderbolt and Eric (Melissa) Shuman of Atlanta; sisters, Brenda (Jimie) Woods, Cheryl Sikes and Donna (Daniel) Sumner, all of Collins; grandchildren, Cole Callaway (Hanna Tinsley), Luke (Julie) Callaway, Noah Callaway, Garett (Dena) Shuman and Christopher Shuman; a special caregiver, Mary Lou Helm; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Sunday, July 3, at 3:30 p.m., with Dr. David Daus and Rev. Keith Beasley officiating. Interment followed in the Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Cole Callaway, Luke Callaway, Noah Callaway, Garett Shuman, Christopher Shuman and Jamie Sikes. Ron Ferguson will serve as an honorary pallbearer. Memorials may be given to the Community Hospice Foundation, 904 Mt. Vernon Rd, Vidalia, Ga. 30474. Low Country Cremation and Burial served the family.