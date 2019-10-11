Glenda “Marlene” Smith Durrence Haas, wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother and great- great-grandmother, passed away October 8 at home surrounded by her loving family and under the care of Bethany Hospice. Mrs. Marlene was born October 13, 1934 to Miles and Myrtis Smith in what was to become Fort Stewart, Ga. and was raised in Claxton. She traveled the world with her husband Bill as a military wife and they settled back home in Claxton, after his retirement to raise her two grandchildren after the death of her daughter, Lynn. In her younger years she loved to golf, bowl and sew. In her later years, she enjoyed playing pool and baking the best pecan pies and red velvet cake ever. In 2014, she moved to Summerville, Fla. to live out her dream of retiring to the Sunshine State, moving back home in 2017 to live with her granddaughter, Tara when her health began to decline. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and attended Eastside Baptist Church in Claxton. She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Lynn Durrence Coulter; her husband, William D. Haas; granddaughter-in-law, Ellie Coulter; sister- and brother-in law, Wynette and Winton Waters; brothers, Terry, Gerald and Edward Smith; sister-in-law, Nancy Kirkland; brothers and brother-and sister-in-law, Tom Haas, Jim and Ginger Haas. She is survived by her fur baby, Lucy; her granddaughter, Tara (Billy) Hendrix of Claxton; grandson, Patrick Marty (Danielle) Coulter of Savannah/Odum; great- grandchildren, Taryn (David) Orozco, Teagan Hendrix and Brendan (Dez) Hendrix, all of Claxton and Michael Coulter of Athens; great-great-grandchildren, Anna and Aubrey Orozco and Axton Hendrix of Claxton; brother, Sonny (Mary) Smith of Hagan; sister-in-law, Bonnie Smith of Panama City, Fla.; step-children, Bobby Haas, Jimmy (Rhonda) Haas and Kathy McDougal of California; brother in-law, Bill Kirkland of Cottage Grove, Tenn.; sister-in-law, Maureen Haas of Chicago, Ill.; dear friends, Alda Sapp of Hagan, Guam, Bessie Bear and Brenda Waters of Claxton; many nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones. Funeral services were held October 10, at 3 p.m., at Eastside Baptist Church, with Dr. Matt Brady officiating. Pallbearers were Brendan Hendrix, Michael Coulter, David Orozco, Junior Clemente, Nickolas and Austin Hendrix. Memorials may be given to a charity of the donor’s choice. Low Country Cremation and Burial served the Haas family.