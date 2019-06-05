Glenn E. Creech, Sr., 74, of Leesburg, Ga. died Monday, June 3 at his residence. Glenn was raised in Claxton and graduated in 1962 as an Honor Graduate from Claxton High School where he played end for the Claxton Tigers. He received a Grant in Aid to play football as an End for the UGA Dawgs. While at UGA, he was the Class B Lineman of the Year and All-State, starting right end on the freshman team, substitute end on varsity. He lettered all four years at Georgia even though he was hurt his second year when playing Kentucky and was out for the season. Glenn received a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree from UGA in 1966. He then accepted a training position with C&S Bank in Abany, Ga. In 1983 Glenn graduated from the School of Banking of the South, Louisiana State University. In 1996, Glenn retired from Bank of America as a Regional Senior Credit Officer. From 1996 until 1999 Glenn served as the President/CEO of First National Bank/Ameris Bank in Albany, Ga. From 2003 until 2005 he assisted Heritage Bank of the South as the Consulting/Acting Senior Credit Officer. Upon completion of that project, he entered into retirement once again and in 2007, AB&T National Bank, Albany, requested his services as their Senior Credit Officer. Glenn retired from AB&T May 30, 2014. Through Glenn’s years his memberships and service included the Georgia Bulldog Football Letterman’s Club, Exchange Club of Albany, Albany YMCA, Porterfield United Methodist Church, Leadership Albany Charter member, Doublegate Country Club, Albany Area Bulldog Club, Albany Board of Realtors, Georgia Special Olympics, Sigma Chi Alumni Association, American Cancer Society, American Red Cross, Easter Seals, United Way, and Girls Club of Albany. Survivors include his wife, Sue McCorkle Creech of Lee County, Ga.; three sons, Glenn Creech, Jr. and wife Lisa of Lincolnton, Ga., John Creech and wife Calina of Columbus, Ga. and Chad Creech and wife Jill of Lee County, Ga.; five grandchildren, Glenn, III, Chelsea, Chad, Jr., Jackson and Jennings; his sister, Eola Hovey and husband Bob of Marietta, Ga. Memorial services were held Thursday, June 6 at 2 p.m. at Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church. Rev. Robert Greene and Rev. Charles Thompson officiated. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Glenn Creech, Sr. to Lee County Recreation Department, 100-B Starksville Avenue North, Leesburg, Ga. 31763. To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews’ website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.