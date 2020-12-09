Glenn Edward Colson, 89, passed away December 8 at Glenvue Nursing in Glennville, Ga. The Evans County native lived here all his life. He was a member of Eastside Baptist Church and worked on tractors and all kinds of equipment. He loved his family, fishing and hunting. Mr. Colson was preceded in death by his son, Glenn Ricky Colson; parents, Leroy Colson, Sr. and Ollie Bradley Colson; brother, Leroy Colson, Jr. Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Martha Eastering Colson of Claxton; son, Wendell (Lynette) Colson of Ludowici; daughter, Vicki Colson of Claxton; brother, Floyd (Elaine) Colson of Ohio; sister, Lutrelle McCorkle of Claxton; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Kerry) Mitchell, Brittany (Jeremy) Simmons, Tiffany Colson, Jacob Jarriel, Ethan (Allee) Colson and Dylan Colson; seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Social distancing will be observed during the visitation and service, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Masks must be worn. Visitation will be held Friday, December 11, from 2 – 3 p.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Gravesideservices will be held Friday, December 11, 3 p.m. at Canoochee Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Burial will be in Canoochee Primitive Church Cemetery Remembrances may be made to Canoochee Primitive Church Cemetery, c/o Danny Sapp, 5073 Rufus Sapp Road, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.