Gloria Cole, 84, passed away November 20, 2023. She was a native of Tatnall County. Gloria worked for Southern Bell Telephone Company until they closed, then she and her husband, Bill, started a business called “Signs of Impact”. She is preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” David Cole, Sr; parents, Richard and Mami Oglesby; and several siblings. Surviving are her son, David (Ronette) of Claxton, Georgia and step-granddaughter, Shanda Cureton. Funeral services were held Wednesday, November 22, 2:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in Love’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.