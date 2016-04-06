Gloria Elizabeth Easterling Thompson, 80, passed away November 24 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro after a long illness. She was a native of Pensacola, Fla., but lived in Evans County most of her life. She was a member of Bellville United Methodist Church, Bellville Lions Club and retired from Ag South and Ogeechee Technical College. She was preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Elizabeth and Glenn Sikes; father, J.T. Easterling; sisters, Delores Smith and Peggy Hendrix; brothers, Ted and Jim Easterling. Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Rommie Thompson; daughters, Paula T. Brown, Trudy Thompson; son, Joel and Bonnie Thompson; grandchildren, Josh and Lori Brown, Luke and Britani Thompson and Lauren Thompson; great-grandchildren, Lizzie Brown, J.T. Brown and Lawton Thompson; brothers-in-law, Delmas Hendrix and G.W. and Marvelle Thompson; sister-in-law, Janie Prosser; many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday, Nov. 26, from 4 – 7 p.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 27, at 1 p.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Glennville. Remembrances may be sent to Bellville U.M.C., P.O. Box 159, Bellville Ga. 30414; Bellville Lions Club, P.O. Box 32, Bellville, Ga. 30414; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo St., Statesboro, Ga. 30458 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.