Gloria S. Eason, 81, died Wednesday, May 22 at her residence in Claxton. She was a native of Evans County and a member of Eason Chapel Church. She served several years as secretary for Claxton High School, Brookside Farms East, and later retired from Smith State Prison. Mrs. Eason was preceded in death by her husband, Joe H. Eason. Surviving are one daughter, Cheryl E. (Ellis) Conley of Claxton; three sons, Huey “Bo” (Kay) Eason, Joel Eason, and Scott (Ashton) Eason, all of Claxton; two sisters, Marcia Rentz of Crawfordville, Fla. and Sandra Farrer of Columbus, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Jaymie C. Brantley, Amanda C. Collins, Misty W. McMillan, Joshua Eason, Jordan Eason, Jessica E. Rager, Shelby Eason and Joseph Eason; eight great- grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, May 24, at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home from 6 -8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 25, at 11 a.m. J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charles Fiveash officiating. Burial will be in Eason Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joshua Eason, Jordan Eason, Gabe Collins, Rashe Collins, Robert Brantley, and Kyle Rager. Remembrances may be made to Evans County Cares, P.O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga 30417 or Eason Chapel Church, c/o Alice Agnew, 601 Frank Sikes Road, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.