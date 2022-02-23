Good Health Ministries in Claxton now open, offering free healthcare to qualified patients

Good Health Ministries, a ministry of the Tattnall Evans Baptist Association (TEBA), is now accepting applications for patients. Staff at the center began seeing patients Tuesday, Feb. 22.

…offering … services to … residents of Evans and Tattnall counties…

…An application must be completed and approved prior to seeing a physician at the center. Applications may be picked up at the newly constructed facility, located at 214 North Ralph Street in Claxton (next to Royal Refrigeration) during regular operational hours each Tuesday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 12 noon.

Prospective patients may also request an application be emailed to them at directorclinic@yahoo.com or by calling 912-623-4484 to request an application be mailed to them.

The criteria to receive services is that individuals do not have healthcare coverage through Medicaid, Medicare, or private insurance. Patients must also have a monthly income less than 200% of the poverty level…

