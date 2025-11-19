Good news hard to find in outlook on agriculture

By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

“Well, I can tell you right now it’s not good,” were the first words from Evans County Extension Agent Wiley Ross Greene, upon being asked a few weeks ago about the state of agriculture in the County.

Greene, who has been the local agent since 2019, and is now also agent for Candler County, paints a troubling picture of the agricultural outlook for Evans and the farming industry in the area.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132. (See full story in the November 19 edition of The Enterprise).