Good Samaritan Baker retires, still working hard in local community

After years of serving her community as both a teacher and an organizer of Concerted Services programs for 50 years, 88-year-old Nita Bell Baker does not see retirement as a reason to hang up her hat. Baker works tirelessly, volunteering with various church programs, the local Red Cross and with youth programs at the Evans County Community Center.

“Not having a lot to do bothers me … I am involved in the church and the youth programs there. I do a good bit of volunteer work with after-school programs like Camp Stars, and the Red Cross,” Baker said.

Baker has a passion and enthusiasm for volunteerism, outworking some folks half her age, and endeavors to pass on her wisdom to a younger generation. “You have to be real obedient, always have a good relationship with your family, try to have good friends that you can talk to, treat people right, and follow your heart,” Baker tells young folks today. “If you know God, pray and ask God for directions – He will answer.”

Born in Evans County, near Bellville, to Albert and Ezia Jones, Baker was the middle-aged girl in a family of six — three sons and three daughters. Baker learned her work ethic from the example of her parents. “My daddy was a trucker and a farmer, and my mother was a homemaker,” she said. Baker remained in Evans County, raising a family and working hard in the community that gave her a chance to succeed.

“When I finished high school in 1948, my parents weren’t able to send me to college. The principal of the high school, Mr. Raleigh Macon, came to my house one day and asked me if I would like to be a substitute school teacher in Claxton, and that’s how I got started,” Baker said. She first substituted for classes held in the Hagan Chapel Church, later attended Savannah State for two years, and obtained additional education credits through trainings at her various jobs through the years.

In 1951, Baker opened what is thought to be the first kindergarten class for African American students in Evans County. “I had the first kindergarten class here (Claxton), she said. “They didn’t have kindergarten in the public schools at that time.”

Baker’s kindergarten class had as many as 35 students enrolled at a time that year and the parents paid her a dollar a week to help with expenses and food for the children. The American Legion allowed Baker to teach the class in their building on Savoy Road.

That first kindergarten class never forgot their first teacher. Years later, they presented Baker with a commemorative plaque for 50 years of service to local youth. The plaque features a black and white photograph of that 1951 Class.

By Julie Braly, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

